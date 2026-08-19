Tanzania Court postpones cases against Udom lecturer and teacher’s union officials









Dodoma. The terrorism and economic sabotage case against University of Dodoma (Udom) assistant lecturer Melkizedeck Kaijage was on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, adjourned to Thursday, August 27, 2026, after the presiding magistrate was hit by an emergency.

Mr Kaijage appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Thurston Kombe at the Dodoma Resident Magistrate’s Court.

State Attorney Francis Mwakifuna requested the postponement, informing the court that Resident Magistrate Zabibu Mpangule, who is hearing the matter, was unable to attend.

Magistrate Kombe subsequently adjourned the case to August 27, 2026, for mention.

Defence counsel Godfrey Wasonga explained that the case is undergoing committal proceedings before transfer to the High Court for trial.

"My client faces terrorism and economic sabotage charges. It is alleged that on July 3, 2026, while at the University of Dodoma, he threatened to burn down all public buildings and police residences across Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar, contrary to the Prevention of Terrorism Act," said Mr Wasonga.

He noted that the offences are non-bailable, meaning the accused remains in remand.

In a separate matter before the same court, eight senior officials from the Tanzania Teachers’ Union (TTU) remain in custody facing economic sabotage and corruption charges.

The prosecution informed the court that investigations are complete and case details have been uploaded to the Judiciary system.

Mr Mwakifuna stated that the state is awaiting the Court Registrar to review and download the documentation from the system so that committal statements can be read to the accused.

However, the defence team challenged the prosecution’s assertion, demanding proof of the upload.

Defence advocates stated they could not view the files on the electronic system and offered to accompany the prosecution to the Registrar’s office to verify their existence.

The accused; Leah Ulaya, Suleiman Ikomba, Maganga Joseph, Joseph Misalaba, Nashon Kidudu, Baraka Mbonalibha, Wambura Kihengu, and Pyrite and Industries Company Limited, were first arraigned on May 25, 2026, facing 14 counts of economic sabotage and corruption.

They were not required to enter a plea as the magistrate's court lacks jurisdiction to try economic sabotage cases.