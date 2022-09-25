Why investors should choose these regions

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Being investor-ready and business-friendly, Regional Commissioners (RCs) for Songwe, Simiyu and Geita, yesterday enticed prosecutive local and foreign investors in a move to stimulate the economy and increase employment in their respective regions.

This was done in an online investment forum where participatory regions showcased business opportunities in mining, tourism, agriculture, ports, fisheries, and livestock among others that are being offered within their respective administrative locale.

Songwe RC Waziri Kindamba was the first to appeal the forum saying his region is the gateway to the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) countries as it borders Malawi and Zambia, and that 70 percent of cargo goes through Songwe.

“You are welcome to invest in Songwe, various investment opportunities are available in the region, for instance; in the hospitality industry, there are opportunities to construct hotels, and establish tourist camp sites. We can assure you of sufficient cooperation as more jobs will be available for residents,” he said.

And when it comes to fishing and agriculture sectors, Mr Kindamba said: “Vast openings along Lake Rukwa are available for utilisation, just come and grab opportunities in the avocado farming.

In fact, I am yet to host some investors from neighbouring countries who have shown interest in these areas.”

Advertisement

For his part, Geita Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Prof Godius Kahyarara, who was speaking on behalf of RC Martin Shigela said: “Geita has abundance of gold, therefore, numerous investment opportunities for large, medium and small scale businesses are available.”

According to him, 40 percent of export earnings are derived from gold, a large percentage of the said earnings come from his region, and that small miners alone produce at least eight tons per year.

Geita RAS attracted more to make use of such opportunities and that the regional administration will provide the necessaries to make sure all required licensing is available.

“When these mines, whether larger or small, there are other opportunities available such as service related businesses, For example Geita Gold Mine alone, offers tenders to service providers worth more than $270 million per annum,” he said.

But for Simiyu region, its head RC Yahaya Nawanda said that at least 61 percent of cotton produced in Tanzania is from Simiyu, and when it comes to organic cotton production, Simiyu is the first in Africa and number five globally.

“We are the first in Africa to produce organic cotton which is currently needed in the world, so this means there are huge opportunities for investing in establishment industries that will process textile and other fibre,” he said.

According to him, in 2021/2022 the region produced 82,000 ton of cotton, adding that: “We hope the investment in the cotton value chain will improve hence providing more employment to the people.”

And for the livestock sub sector, RC Nawanda mentioned that Simiyu is the third region in Tanzania to have a large number of animals, and that in another area one can invest.

“There are many opportunities to establish meat processing factories as well as other livestock related products that will help to strengthen the economy of the region and provide more employment as well as increasing the value of these products,” he said.



