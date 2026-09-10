Why stress is emerging among top killers of Tanzanian youth

Dodoma. Stress is emerging as a major factor behind suicide among Tanzanian youth, with people aged 15 to 29 recording the highest suicide rate and young men accounting for most cases, the National Mental Health Institute has said.

Acting executive director of the institute, Dr Innocent Mwombeki, said five men out of every 100,000 aged 15 to 29 die by suicide annually, with stress, reluctance to discuss personal problems and financial pressures among factors contributing to the problem.

He made the remarks in Dodoma on Thursday, September 10, 2026, during events to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

Dr Mwombeki said the pressure to achieve success quickly, coupled with entering romantic relationships without adequate income, could leave some young men struggling with responsibilities they were not financially prepared to handle.

“Young people aged between 15 and 29 lead in suicide cases, and most are men, partly because of the silence that prevents them from discussing the problems they face,” he said.

He called for greater attention to the challenges facing young people and improved access to support services so that those experiencing difficulties can seek help before reaching crisis point.

Dr Mwombeki also called for a review of laws that criminalise suicide, arguing that people experiencing suicidal thoughts should be encouraged to seek assistance rather than fear legal consequences.

Dodoma District Commissioner’s Office administrative officer Neema Rajabu urged young people to avoid seeking quick success and instead remain patient as they work towards their goals.

She encouraged them to seek support from individuals and institutions when facing financial, social or other challenges.

Assistant director for rehabilitation, palliative care and elderly services in the Ministry of Health, Mwinyikondo Amir, urged parents and guardians to create time to talk to children and give them opportunities to discuss their problems.

He also called on religious leaders to educate communities about the consequences of suicide and the importance of supporting people experiencing distress.