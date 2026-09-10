Manqoba targets four trophies for Yanga as Gaborone United arrive

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has set his sights on a four trophy haul this season as Gaborone United arrive in Dar es Salaam for Saturday (September 12, 2026)’s CAF Champions League second leg at Azam Complex.

The South African tactician has already made it clear that he wants to go beyond domestic success and challenge for the continent’s biggest club prize, raising the stakes ahead of the decisive encounter with the Botswana champions.

Mngqithi’s ambitions are built around winning the Mainland Premier League, CRDB Federation Cup, Community Shield and CAF Champions League, with Yanga having already started the campaign by retaining the Community Shield after beating Simba 1-0 in August.

The coach believes the quality and competition within his squad give Yanga the platform to pursue multiple trophies.

“I want to win the Champions League. Not just compete, win it,” Mngqithi said after Yanga’s 1-1 draw against Gaborone United in the first leg in Botswana.

He has also acknowledged that the team is still being built, but insists there is enough quality to compete for the continental title.

“We are still building this team. There are areas where we need to improve, but we have quality players who can help us achieve what we want,” he said.

That ambition will now face an immediate test when Gaborone United return to Dar es Salaam for the second leg after the sides drew 1-1 in Gaborone on September 5.

Yanga hold the advantage of playing at home, but must remain alert against a Gaborone side that has already shown it can trouble the Tanzanian champions.

The Botswana club has arrived in Dar es Salaam ahead of tomorrow’s encounter, having closely studied Yanga before the first leg. Gaborone United spokesperson Tshepo Molwane previously said his team had followed the Tanzanian champions’ domestic matches and understood the quality they would face. ([Pan Africa Football][4])

The visitors will therefore enter Azam Complex knowing that a draw with goals could be enough to put them through, while Yanga need a win or a goalless draw to advance.

Yanga are expected to hold their final preparations at Azam Complex today, giving Mngqithi and his players an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the venue before the evening kick-off.

The coach is expected to demand a more aggressive performance from his players after Yanga created opportunities but had to wait until late in the first leg to secure their equaliser.

Mngqithi has repeatedly stressed that his philosophy is based on putting opponents under sustained pressure rather than simply protecting results.

“We are a team that plays football to create wins. Whether we play away or at home, I want a team that puts the opponent under pressure at any time,” he said.

The coach also believes competition for places has helped raise standards within the squad. His arrival has coincided with a squad strengthened by players such as Namibian striker Peter Shalulile and Burkina Faso international Stephane Aziz Ki, among other additions.

For Mngqithi, tomorrow’s match is therefore more than a preliminary round fixture. It is the first major hurdle in a season in which he wants Yanga to challenge on all fronts.