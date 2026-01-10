Woman arrested in Moshi for allegedly assaulting nephew over coat

Moshi. The Kilimanjaro Regional Police are holding a woman from Ongoma South village, Uru North ward, Moshi District, over allegations of assaulting her niece’s son after he reportedly took her coat and wore it.

It is alleged that on January 4, 2026, the boy, a Standard Five pupil at a local school, took the coat and wore it to keep warm. This reportedly angered his aunt, who allegedly began attacking him with a blunt object, striking various parts of his body.

Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Simon Maigwa confirmed the woman’s arrest, whose name has not been disclosed, on January 6, 2026, saying investigations are ongoing. Once completed, she will be handed over to the courts.

“It is true that we have detained a woman over an assault incident against this child. Once our investigation is complete, we will present her in court,” Commander Maigwa said.

The child recounts the incident

The boy told authorities that on the day of the incident, he met two young men who claimed to have been sent by his aunt to bring him. They took him to her home, where the assault occurred.

“On Sunday, I took my aunt’s coat because I was feeling cold and wore it. In the morning, I returned it to go to my grandmother. On my way back, I met the boys, who told me they were sent to get me. They took me to my aunt’s house. When I arrived, she hit me on the head with sticks. When I showed her where the coat was, she burned my hands with hot plastic,” the child said.

Family speaks out

The boy’s grandfather, Frate Mushi, said the assault stemmed from the child taking the coat without permission.

He added that on Sunday night, returning from Njoro, Moshi Town, he found his grandson in poor health, complaining of severe pain in his head, groin, and arms, with his body soaked in water.

“My grandson was sitting on the couch; he couldn’t even touch himself. He told me he had been hit on the head and burned on the arms with plastic. I was shocked because no one had told me anything before I saw him in such severe pain,” Mushi said.

The boy’s grandmother, Sarapia Mushi, said she discovered the child’s injuries when he was struggling to open a door due to the pain.

“On the day of the incident, I went to visit my husband’s aunt in Njoro. On returning home, I noticed the lights were off. When we knocked and the child opened the door, I saw him crawling in pain. When asked, he said his aunt had beaten him. She then abandoned him at our house,” the grandmother said.

She added: “I tried to bathe him, but he was complaining of severe pain in the groin, waist, and head. The next day, I reported the matter to the police, and with their help, the suspect was arrested.”