Yas donates maternity supplies to Kaliua District Hospital

Tabora. Yas Tanzania has donated maternity supplies and medical equipment to Kaliua District Hospital in Tabora Region as part of its ongoing Tumaini Campaign aimed at supporting maternal and child healthcare services.

The donation is expected to ease the cost of preparing for childbirth among expectant mothers, particularly those from low-income households, while helping the hospital respond to growing demand for maternity services.

The donated items include maternity kits, examination beds, a wheelchair, bedsheets, delivery trays and khangas.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Yas Head of Tanganyika Zone said the initiative was part of the Tumaini Campaign, which was launched by Yas employees to support communities through practical interventions.

“We are proud to be a network of high standards, but we believe those standards should go beyond the communication services we provide. They should also be reflected in how we support the communities we serve,” Kalembo said.

Kaliua District Hospital Medical Officer-in-Charge, Dr Dismas Bulunja, said demand for maternity services at the facility remained high, with more than 2,650 women having given birth there between January and September this year.

He said the donation would help address some of the hospital’s equipment needs and improve services for expectant mothers.

Some beneficiaries, including Kaliua residents Tegemea Awadhi, Amrat Dimanga and Asha Haruna, said the support had helped reduce the cost of preparing for childbirth, particularly for families with limited incomes.