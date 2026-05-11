Yas expands digital access in Zanzibar with new Nungwi store

Unguja. Telecommunications company Yas has expanded its presence in Zanzibar with the launch of a new customer service store in Nungwi, a move aimed at improving access to digital and financial services in one of the islands’ fastest-growing commercial and tourism centres.

The new outlet, located in the North A Unguja Municipality, is part of the company’s wider strategy to deepen digital inclusion and strengthen customer access to mobile, internet and financial technology services across Tanzania.

The launch ceremony was officiated by the Mayor of the North A Unguja Municipal Council, Nyange Kher Ali, who represented the Unguja North Regional Commissioner.

Speaking during the event, Mr Ali said the investment supports government efforts to expand digital connectivity, stimulate local economic activity and create employment opportunities for young people.

“This investment plays a significant role in growing our local economy and expanding access to important digital services for our people,” he said.

Yas Tanzania Director for Customer Experience and Operations, Ms Mwangaza Matotola, said the opening of the Nungwi store reflects the company’s commitment to bringing services closer to communities while supporting the growth of Tanzania’s digital economy.

“The opening of this store in Nungwi reflects our commitment to ensuring every Tanzanian can access digital and financial services conveniently, quickly and with high-quality standards,” she said.

She noted that Yas continues to invest in network expansion through 4G and 5G technologies, with more than 4,800 towers currently serving over 31 million customers across Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

According to Ms Matotola, Nungwi’s growing importance as a tourism, fishing and business hub made it a strategic location for expanding Yas services.

“Nungwi is one of Zanzibar’s most vibrant economic areas, and improving digital access here is important not only for residents but also for businesses operating in tourism and trade,” she said.

She also encouraged residents to adopt the newly launched Yas App, which provides easier access to a range of digital services, including financial transactions and customer support solutions.

The Nungwi branch becomes part of Yas’ nationwide network of more than 556 stores, as the company seeks to strengthen customer experience and widen access to digital services throughout the country.