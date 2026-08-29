Yas keeps radio presenter connected from Mount Kilimanjaro

Kilimanjaro. Nine years after first climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, radio presenter Willy Nkya has returned to Africa’s highest mountain, this time combining the challenge of reaching the summit with the task of documenting and reporting his journey.

Mr Nkya first climbed the mountain in 2017, shortly after graduating from university. He says this year’s experience was different, with greater experience, better physical preparation and a clearer understanding of how to manage fatigue, cold temperatures and changing weather conditions at high altitude.

One of the biggest differences, he says, was connectivity.

Unlike his first climb, Mr Nkya was able to remain connected and continue working from several points along the route. He recorded and sent videos, audio clips, photographs and updates for radio broadcasts and social media while also keeping in touch with family and friends.

Mr Nkya said Yas’ Mtandao wa Viwango enabled him to continue his work from many areas along the route to Uhuru Peak.

“Unlike in 2017, when communication was difficult, this time the experience was completely different. I was able to send videos, photos and audio, and stay in touch with the people close to me without difficulty,” he said.

“Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro is not easy. At times, you genuinely feel as though you are in another world. Having access to Yas’ Mtandao wa Viwango across many of the areas we passed through made it possible for me to continue doing my job along the way,” he added.

Mr Nkya went on to reach Uhuru Peak, 5,895 metres above sea level, the highest point in Africa.

He said the climb gave him a different perspective from his first ascent, particularly on how connectivity can help people stay connected and continue pursuing their goals in challenging environments.

“For me, this is what Mtandao wa Viwango means—a network that allows you to keep doing what matters to you, even when the journey is challenging. I climbed with Yas all the way to Uhuru Peak while remaining connected to the world,” he said.

For Mr Nkya, reaching Uhuru Peak was about more than completing the climb. It also represented the different goals people pursue in life.