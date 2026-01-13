Yas sponsors 10 students for continental maths training camp in Rwanda

Dar es Salaam. Telecommunications firm Yas has sponsored 10 outstanding Tanzanian students to participate in an intensive Mathematics Training Camp in Kigali, Rwanda, in a move aimed at nurturing young talent and strengthening the country’s future in science, technology and innovation.

The students will attend the camp from January 6 to 22, 2026, as part of preparations for the prestigious Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad (PAMO), scheduled for June this year. The programme is organised by the African Olympiad Academy (AOA) in partnership with MIT–Africa and brings together gifted learners from across the continent.

In a statement issued yesterday, Yas Chief Regulatory Officer Ms Sylvia Balwire said the sponsorship reflects the company’s long-term commitment to advancing education and supporting young people with exceptional potential.

“This initiative underscores our dedication to promoting education and shaping the next generation of researchers, innovators and technology leaders,” she said. “Mathematics is the engine of the digital economy, driving innovation and modern problem-solving. By supporting these students, we are making a direct investment in the future of our nation.”

Ms Balwire congratulated the selected students, noting that their nomination is a testament to their discipline, determination and academic excellence in mathematics.

The camp brings together high-performing students from several African countries, including Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Nigeria, providing a platform for knowledge exchange and regional collaboration.

African Olympiad Academy Executive Director Mr Arun Shanmuganathan said he was pleased to welcome the Tanzanian students to the programme, describing the academy as a specialised institution dedicated to developing Africa’s next generation of mathematical thinkers.

“We are delighted to have these talented students join their peers from across the continent in a learning environment designed to stretch their abilities and prepare them for international competition,” he said.

MIT–Africa Managing Director Mr Ari Jacobovits said the students’ potential was a key reason for the organisation’s strong investment in their development.

“These young people represent the future of innovation in Africa,” he said. “Wherever their paths lead, the skills they gain here will empower them to make meaningful contributions to their communities and beyond.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Tanzania Mathematical Association (CHAHITA), Dr Said Sima, commended Yas for its continued support of mathematics education and youth development in the country.

“Partnerships like this play a critical role in strengthening our academic ecosystem and inspiring students to aim higher,” he said.

The 10 students, who have already departed for Rwanda, hail from different regions and schools across Tanzania, including Ilboru Secondary School in Arusha, St Francis High School in Mbeya, Feza Boys and Girls Schools, Marian Boys and Girls Schools, Mahina Secondary School, St Monica’s Secondary School in Arusha, and Mbeya Secondary School.