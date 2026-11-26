Yas Tanzania Chief Executive Officer Pierre Canton Bacara (centre), Regional Director for the South Zone Joseph Mutalemwa (left) and Director of Customer Experience Mwangaza Matotola launch the ‘Magifti ya Viwango’ festive campaign in Mbeya yesterday. The three-month campaign offers customers a chance to win Sh1 million daily, an iPhone 18 weekly, Sh10 million monthly and a car worth Sh100 million as the grand prize. PHOTO | COURTESY
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The Citizen Reporter
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Mwananchi Communications Limited