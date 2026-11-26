Mbeya. Yas Tanzania has extended its ‘Magifti ya Viwango’ festive campaign to Mbeya, offering customers a chance to win a car worth Sh100 million alongside cash prizes and smartphones over the next three months.

Under the campaign, customers can win Sh1 million daily, an iPhone 18 every week and Sh10 million monthly, with a car worth Sh100 million as the grand prize.

Speaking during the campaign launch in Mbeya on Wednesday, November 25, Yas Tanzania Chief Executive Officer Pierre Canton Bacara said the initiative was intended to thank customers for supporting the company's network expansion and services.

He said the campaign was part of the company's ‘Mwaka wa Viwango’ celebrations, during which Yas had invested more than Sh1.2 trillion in its network infrastructure.

Yas now operates more than 4,900 towers, with an expanding 5G network and technologies such as Voice over LTE (VoLTE), according to the company.

The company's South Zone Regional Director, Joseph Mutalemwa, said reliable connectivity was increasingly important to farmers, traders and small businesses in Mbeya, which serves as a hub for agriculture, trade and cross-border transport.

He said the campaign would give customers an opportunity to win prizes while using services they already rely on for their daily activities.

Customers can participate by purchasing bundles through the Yas App, 14700#, or Yas Rusha. Other qualifying activities include paying fibre internet bills, repaying device loans and downloading and registering on the Yas App.