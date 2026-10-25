Yas trains 150 women in Mwanza to target global markets

Mwanza. A total of 150 women entrepreneurs from Nyamagana District have received training aimed at helping them expand their businesses and access international markets through digital technology and practical business skills.

The initiative, organised by telecommunications company Yas Tanzania in partnership with Apps and Girls, focused on helping participants identify customers beyond Tanzania, understand export procedures and use secure payment methods when dealing with international buyers.

The training also sought to prepare women-owned businesses for cross-border trade and help them explore opportunities to sell Tanzanian products abroad.

Speaking during the workshop, Yas Tanzania External Affairs Manager Rukia Mtingwa said equipping women entrepreneurs with practical knowledge and skills was essential to expanding their businesses and creating new economic opportunities.

“Our goal is to empower women entrepreneurs economically by providing them with the knowledge and skills they need to grow their businesses beyond their immediate markets. We want women to recognise that their products can reach customers in international markets when they are well prepared and make effective use of opportunities offered by technology,” Ms Mtingwa said.

She said Mwanza was the second region to benefit from the training, after Dar es Salaam, adding that Yas Tanzania planned to extend the initiative to other regions in phases.

Maria Nyangi, co-founder of Apps and Girls, said the programme was designed to help women run their businesses with greater confidence, understand customer needs and adopt practical strategies to make their products more competitive.

She said producing quality goods was only one aspect of building a successful business, adding that entrepreneurs also needed to know how to present their products to potential buyers, attract customers and establish lasting business relationships.

The workshop also featured contributions from sector regulators and industry representatives, who highlighted business expansion opportunities and the importance of regulatory compliance.

Patrick Muro, marketing officer for the Lake Zone at the Tanzania Meat Board, encouraged women entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in the meat industry and identify viable ventures to expand their businesses.

Dotto Emmanuel, from the Cereals and Other Produce Regulatory Authority, emphasised the importance of business registration and compliance with applicable regulations. He said formalising their businesses could help entrepreneurs strengthen their operations and prepare for wider commercial opportunities.

Participants welcomed the training, saying it had broadened their knowledge and strengthened their motivation to pursue opportunities in international markets.

They said the sessions had helped them understand that growing a business required more than having a marketable product. Entrepreneurs also needed to understand market demand, identify potential buyers, navigate export and shipping requirements, and ensure secure payments.