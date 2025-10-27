Young innovators lead climate fight with adaptive solutions

Dar es Salaam. As climate challenges continue to intensify across Tanzania, young innovators are taking the lead in designing solutions that strengthen the country’s resilience.

This was highlighted on Thursday, October 23, during the YouthADAPT Demo Day held here under the African Adaptation Acceleration Programme (AAAP).

The event, organised by the Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA), the Kenya Climate Innovation Centre (KCIC), and its local partner MTI International Tanzania, brought together young entrepreneurs showcasing practical, climate-smart innovations for Tanzania and the wider region.

Speaking during the event, the President and ceo of the Global Centre on Adaptation, Prof Patrick Verkooijen, said Africa’s youth were not just victims of the climate crisis but also key drivers of solutions.

“Through our YouthADAPT Challenge, we are turning their ideas into investable, impactful businesses. This is practical climate leadership, aligning innovation with national priorities and NDCs, while creating decent jobs and strengthening food systems and infrastructure where it matters most,” he said.

Five local enterprises pitched their ideas at the event as part of the In-Country YouthADAPT Challenge. Over the past few weeks, these enterprises underwent a rigorous due diligence process to ensure high-quality participation in the final pitching sessions.

Similar Demo Day events have already been held in Nigeria, Ghana, and Rwanda, with Kenya set to host the final in-country event next week.

Tanzania’s adaptation needs remain urgent as the country continues to face challenges in agriculture and transport infrastructure. Farmers struggle with unpredictable rainfall, water scarcity, and post-harvest losses, while the transport sector seeks to build systems that can withstand heat, flooding, and erosion.

The YouthADAPT Challenge aims to promote bold, technology-driven, and community-based ideas that empower farmers with climate-smart irrigation, digital advisory tools, and resilient market access.

It also encourages innovations that improve the durability and sustainability of critical infrastructure.

A panel of experts in climate innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development evaluated the pitches. Two Tanzanian enterprises will each receive a $30,000 grant and participate in a year-long acceleration and mentorship programme, gaining access to markets, expert guidance, and investment opportunities.

“Tanzania’s climate challenges reflect those across Africa, and that calls for shared innovation,” said CEO of the Kenya Climate Innovation Centre, Mr Joseph Murabula.

“Through this programme, we are building a regional network of entrepreneurs whose solutions can strengthen resilience beyond borders.”

The Demo Day forms part of a broader continental initiative to bridge the gap between innovation and investment by linking youth-led enterprises directly with domestic and regional financiers.

It also fostered collaboration among incubators, government agencies, and private sector players committed to driving adaptation-led growth.