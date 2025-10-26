Tanzania hits back at Amnesty over human rights report

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has dismissed a report by Amnesty International accusing Tanzanian authorities of human rights violations and political repression ahead of the 2025 General Election, describing the allegations as “unsubstantiated and misleading.”

On October 20, 2025, Amnesty International released a report titled “Unopposed, Unchecked, Unjust: ‘Wave of Terror’ Sweeps Tanzania Ahead of 2025 Vote,” claiming that authorities had created a climate of fear by intensifying crackdowns on opposition politicians, journalists, civil society groups and human rights defenders.

The report alleged that the government was deliberately using fear to suppress civic participation and strengthen its hold on power. Amnesty said it interviewed 43 individuals, including victims, witnesses, relatives, lawyers and civil society members, while verifying cases through multiple independent sources.

Amnesty’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah, said opposition politicians had faced politically motivated charges and were being denied the right to contest elections.

“The upcoming general election is expected to be dominated by Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), with two key opposition presidential hopefuls blocked from running.

Last month, Luhaga Mpina was disqualified again, while Chadema’s Tundu Lissu remains in custody on treason charges,” he said.

The organisation urged authorities to end the suppression of dissenting voices and release all those detained for political or religious reasons, including Lissu. It also cited reports of enforced disappearances, torture and extrajudicial killings, saying the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) had documented 83 cases of missing persons as of August 2024.

Amnesty called for immediate investigations into all reported incidents and accountability for perpetrators. It further accused the government of disrupting opposition rallies and imposing strict travel restrictions on political leaders and activists.

However, the government, through Chief Government Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa, rejected the allegations, saying Tanzania was not given the right to respond before the report was published.

“The Government of the United Republic of Tanzania received with deep regret the brief report issued by Amnesty International and expresses grave concern over its content and the bias reflected in its conclusions,” said Mr Msigwa in a statement.

He reaffirmed Tanzania’s strong commitment to protecting and promoting human rights as enshrined in the 1977 Constitution and under international and regional treaties, including the ICCPR, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and the Convention Against Torture.

Mr Msigwa said Amnesty’s report undermined objectivity and mutual respect expected in international human rights dialogue. He dismissed claims of arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances and suppression of freedoms as “inconsistent with Tanzania’s institutional and legal reality.”

“Tanzania upholds a zero-tolerance policy on torture and all forms of cruel or degrading punishment. Allegations of such acts are investigated by relevant authorities such as the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRAGG), the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and the judiciary,” he said.

The spokesperson added that freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly and access to information are constitutionally guaranteed and regulated under laws such as the Media Services Act, the Access to Information Act, and the Online Content Regulations. These, he said, are implemented in line with Article 19(3) of the ICCPR, which allows limited restrictions to protect national security, public order and the rights of others.

On the electoral process, Mr Msigwa said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) operates independently as guaranteed by the Constitution, adding that Tanzania continues to promote transparency, impartiality and equal participation in politics while allowing election observation.

“The government of Tanzania does not condone enforced disappearances or extrajudicial killings. Each case reported is thoroughly investigated, and legal action is taken where appropriate. The judiciary remains independent, ensuring justice for all,” he said.