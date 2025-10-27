Businesses voice confidence in election security arrangements

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s business community has voiced optimism about maintaining operations amid heightened security for Wednesday’s General Election, echoing assurances from the Police Force that the vote will proceed peacefully without disrupting economic activities.

Police said in a statement yesterday that they have bolstered security measures nationwide ahead of the elections during which citizens will elect the President, lawmakers and councillors.

Police spokesperson David Misime, speaking from headquarters in Dodoma, emphasised that the country remains calm, with no credible threats and urged high voter turnout without fear.

“The security situation in the country is very calm and there is no security threat that could prevent this activity from taking place peacefully,” he said.

Mr Misime added that strict legal actions would target anyone breaching the peace, with preparations in place to safeguard areas before, during and after the vote.

Business leaders, particularly in key commercial hubs, welcomed the pledges, predicting minimal interruptions to trade and daily commerce.

The Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC), which represents the nation’s key commercial interest,s stressed that the country's economic momentum would not be sacrificed for political volatility.

TNBC executive secretary Godwill Wanga encouraged entrepreneurs to vote and resume routines, stressing that no true Tanzanian would forsake civic duty for unrest

“I don't see any problem for businesses during the election period. Business owners should be peaceful. They should vote and if they feel like opening, they should continue with their schedules as usual,” he said.

Dr Wanga underscored that historical precedent supports this view, noting that in “previous elections, businesses continued as usual.”

He stressed that the government, under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward any activity that could be construed as economic sabotage.

“The government under Samia has already said it will not allow anyone to tamper with the economy and it has a long arm, so anyone who breaks the law will be caught,” Dr Wanga affirmed, projecting confidence in the state's capacity to contain any isolated incidents.

He further suggested that the global perception of the country’s stability is often underestimated. “People don't know how well Tanzania’s business and economy are doing globally,” he said, alluding to the relative stability compared to heavily indebted nations.

The confidence is shared at the grassroots level of the commercial capital.

Kariakoo Traders Association chairperson Severine Mushi said that local traders are ready for minimal disruption.

He expressed faith in the security framework, anticipating a quick return to normalcy post-voting.

“We trust the security of our businesses during the election and they have assured us of safety and peace,” Mr Mushi said.

Since Wednesday will be a public holiday, he added that he expects morning voters to swiftly resume work.

“It will be public holiday, so we expect in the morning people will return and continue with their usual duties. We have no doubt and we have faith that people will return to their things without causing violence after voting.”

Police urged members of the public to avoid inflammatory actions, reinforcing that the focus should remain on peaceful participation.