Youth urged to seize opportunities in horticulture value chain

Arusha. Young people have been urged to explore business and employment opportunities across the horticulture value chain, including production, technology, transportation and marketing, to create jobs and contribute to economic growth.

Kilimo Fresh managing director Baraka Chijenga made the call on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, during the HortiLogistica Africa 2026 exhibition, taking place in Arusha.

Mr Chijenga said agriculture offered opportunities beyond farming, urging young people to consider providing services such as market-linking technologies, quality seeds, fertilisers, machinery and produce transportation.

He said he began his career as a farmer, working in the sector for about five years, before challenges related to market access and post-harvest losses inspired him to establish a company offering agricultural services and market solutions.

“Challenges in agriculture could present business opportunities for young people willing to innovate and use technology to develop solutions,” he said, referring to his experiences.

Kilimo Fresh is participating in the exhibition to promote its services, engage with farmers and explore partnerships in produce marketing, storage and transportation.

Mr Chijenga particularly encouraged Generation Z to take the initiative and seize available opportunities rather than wait for others to guide them.

Mr Dastan Nelson of Shambarai Green Haven Limited invited farmers to collaborate with the company to learn about and cultivate wild mangoes, locally known as tangopori.