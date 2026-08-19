Zanzibar hosts three-day Data Tamasha Africa 2026

Zanzibar. Zanzibar is hosting Data Tamasha Africa 2026, bringing together more than 300 delegates, 100 organisations and participants from 30 countries at Hotel Verde.

The three-day event, which started on Wednesday, August 19, is co-hosted by Tanzania Data Lab (dLab) and Pollicy Uganda in collaboration with the Zanzibar Ministry of Communication, Information Technology and Innovation.

The forum seeks to showcase how African institutions, innovators and communities are moving beyond discussions about digital transformation to develop practical solutions using data, digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

Some of the participants of the Data Tamasha Africa 2026 keenly follow the proceedings of the three day gathering which has brought together more than 300 delegates, 100+ organisations, and participants from 30 countries has kicked off today in Zanzibar.

Speaking at the opening, Zanzibar Minister for Communication, Information Technology and Innovation Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga said the islands were honoured to host the event.

“For Zanzibar, hosting Data Tamasha Africa 2026 reinforces its growing role as a regional hub for digital innovation, data-driven development and digital governance,” he said.

“Hosting this forum will enhance Zanzibar’s international profile as a destination for digital innovation while attracting vital investment in ICT, education, business and public services. We want to see data and technology being used as tools to boost productivity, accountability and sustainable development.”

Held under the theme “Kujenga na Data / Building with Data,” the forum will feature home-grown artificial intelligence solutions, community-driven data systems, digital public innovations and practical approaches tailored to Africa’s priorities and realities.

Tanzania Data Lab Executive Director Dr Mahadia Tunga said data was critical in helping countries make informed decisions, particularly those operating with limited resources.

“Data helps identify development priorities and ensures that our limited resources are being used effectively across the continent,” she said.

She described Data Tamasha Africa as a platform for participants to learn from successful initiatives and openly discuss shared challenges, while encouraging Zanzibar residents to attend the event.

Pollicy Executive Director Neema Iyer said bringing people together physically was important for turning ideas into practical solutions.

“Big ideas need talented people to encounter one another. Not to meet on a screen, not to meet through a report, but to meet in person, in a room, where we can see each other’s faces and hear each other’s stories,” she said.

Some of the participants of the Data Tamasha Africa 2026 keenly follow the proceedings of the three day gathering which has brought together more than 300 delegates, 100+ organisations, and participants from 30 countries has kicked off today in Zanzibar.

Ms Iyer also stressed the importance of creating space for joy and rest, particularly for people working on challenging issues such as online violence, algorithmic harm and slow-moving policies.

“Joy is fuel for big and bold ideas,” she said, urging participants to take time to relax, connect and remember their motivation for working in the sector.