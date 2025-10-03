Samia sets 2030 target for Hanang's wheat to hit one million tonnes

Manyara. The Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) presidential candidate, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has declared an ambitious target for Hanang’ District to produce one million tonnes of wheat annually by 2030, aiming to position the area as Tanzania’s agricultural powerhouse in grain production.

Addressing a rally in Katesh, Hanang’, on Friday, October 3, 2025, President Hassan asserted that the region’s vast and fertile land must no longer be underutilised.

Instead, it should be transformed into a wheat production hub capable of feeding the nation and significantly contributing to export markets.

“Our vision is crystal clear: by 2030, Hanang’ alone should be producing one million tonnes of wheat every year. You possess the land, the knowledge, and now, with government support, you will have the necessary tools. This is absolutely possible,” said the CCM candidate as she intensified her election campaign.

Her remarks generated excitement among the crowd, especially since Hanang’ has long been associated with large-scale wheat farming but has faced setbacks in recent years due to underutilised land and limited investment.

She assured farmers that the government would continue providing subsidised fertilisers and inputs to raise productivity and revive the district’s agricultural dominance.

Significantly, President Hassan issued a stern warning to absentee landholders and private investors who have acquired vast farming blocks in the district but consistently failed to develop them.

“We shall follow up on these idle lands. If you possess land and are not using it, we will reclaim it and return it to the people of Hanang’ who are ready to farm,” she boldly said.

Hanang’, a district still recovering from the trauma of recent devastating mudslides that claimed numerous lives and displaced families, was described by President Hassan as a symbol of strength and resilience.

She publicly thanked the community for standing strong and undertaking rapid rebuilding efforts.

“In life, we are invariably struck by tragedy, but we pick ourselves up and move forward. That is precisely what you have achieved here,” she said.

President Hassan also highlighted various other development milestones in the district, including vital infrastructure projects, health, education, and business opportunities.

She mentioned the newly constructed modern bus terminal in Katesh, urging residents to view it not merely as a place to board vehicles but as a dynamic commercial hub.

“That bus stand is also a business centre. Use it to trade, earn income, and effectively grow your local economy,” she counselled.

She further announced that the government had committed to upgrading key road networks in the area, including the 39-kilometre Nangwa–Isambala–Kondoa road and the 38-kilometre Mogitu–Haidom road, both of which are slated to be constructed to all-weather, sealed standards.

“Whether in the dry season or the rains, these roads will be fully usable all year round,” she assured the residents of the area.

In the health sector, President Hassan noted that over Sh7 billion had been successfully injected into constructing and upgrading health centres in Maskarada, Edesapi, Nangwa, Basutu, and Kisambala.

For education, she cited projects worth over Sh16 billion, including the newly built Dr Samia Secondary School and the Chifu Satya School.

Livestock keepers were also prioritised, with the ruling party’s candidate confirming that Tanzania had secured markets for both live animals and meat products, but warned that these opportunities required strict compliance with international health standards.

She said subsidised vaccination and livestock identification were now in place to ensure traceability and secure access to foreign markets.

“We have provided these essential services at a subsidy so that, at any moment an opportunity arises, our herders are ready, every animal known, documented, and fully vaccinated,” she said.

In support of the local meat trade, livestock markets in Katesh, Basodesh, and Endagao have been thoroughly renovated, and buyers are now able to access animals in hygienic and proper conditions.

“Now, if someone wishes to buy a live cow, they can do so comfortably and hygienically,” she noted.

CCM’s parliamentary candidate for Hanang’, Ms Asia Halamga, praised the party’s presidential candidate and publicly thanked her government for investing substantially in the district’s comprehensive development.

She detailed numerous crucial projects undertaken under President Hassan’s administration, including rapid classroom construction, electricity expansion, and new water projects.

“Dr Samia, you have given us more than Sh20 billion for electricity alone. We now genuinely see the light. And you have built health centres, roads, and schools. Even our new court building is rising, thanks entirely to your direct support,” said Ms Halamga.

In closing, President Hassan appealed to all citizens to reflect deeply on what had been achieved so far, and to place their trust once again in the ruling CCM.