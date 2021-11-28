Seven dead, 24 critical after eating poisonous fish in Pemba

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Pemba. Seven people have died and 24 others have been admitted in critical condition after eating a turtle Msuka Taponi, Micheweni District.

The Pemba North Police Commander Juma Sadi said consumption of turtles turtles have been outlawed after it was discovered that its meat is poisonous.

He said three died on Friday 26, two died yesterday, whereas two other deaths we confirmed today, November 28.

It was not clear whether all the seven were from the same family or otherwise.

In a tweet, President Mwinyi sent his condolences to the families of the bereaved calling for calm.

"I would like to send my sincere condolences to the families of the deceased who passed away after eating a poisonous fish," wrote President Mwinyi.