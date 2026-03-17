Magufuli’s daughter says father’s true legacy lives in ordinary Tanzanians

Dar es Salaam. Jesca John Magufuli, daughter of the late President John Pombe Magufuli, has said her father’s greatest legacy lies not only in the infrastructure built during his leadership, but in the work ethic he inspired among ordinary citizens.

Speaking on behalf of the family during the commemoration of the fifth anniversary of the former leader’s death in Chato, Ms Magufuli said the spirit her father promoted continues to live through farmers, teachers, workers and young entrepreneurs striving to improve their lives.

“The legacy of my father is not only in the railways, roads or schools built during his leadership,” she said. “It lives in the hearts of Tanzanians—in the farmer cultivating his land, the teacher educating the next generation and the young person starting a business.”

Her remarks were made during a memorial Mass attended by senior national leaders, including Vice President Emmanuel Nchimbi, who represented President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Ms Magufuli described the late leader as someone who believed strongly in the ability of citizens to transform the nation through hard work and discipline.

“For my father, Tanzania was not just a place—it was a responsibility for every generation to protect and develop,” she said.

She said the message he repeated most often within the family was that success depends on effort.

“He reminded us that there is no success without work. If you want respect, work. If you want your country to progress, work,” she said.

According to her, the phrase Hapa Kazi Tu, widely linked to his presidency, reflected a principle he followed long before entering State House.

“That slogan was not merely political. It was how he lived, from his early days as a teacher to his years in public service,” she said.

Ms Magufuli also spoke about his personal life, describing him as disciplined and guided by faith.

“To the nation he was a president, but at home he was a father who valued discipline, humility and belief in God,” she said.

She said the family continues to hear from citizens who say his leadership encouraged them to work harder and believe in the future.

“These stories remind us that leadership is not measured only by projects, but also by the hope it gives people,” she said.

She added that her father believed education was key to opportunity and often said that without it, a boy from Chato would not have become president.