Magufuli’s daughter says father’s true legacy lives in ordinary Tanzanians

Dar es Salaam. Jesca John Magufuli, daughter of the late President John Pombe Magufuli, has said her father’s greatest legacy lies not only in the infrastructure built during his leadership, but in the work ethic he inspired among ordinary citizens.
Speaking on behalf of the family during the commemoration of the fifth anniversary of the former leader’s death in Chato, Ms Magufuli said the spirit her father promoted continues to live through farmers, teachers, workers and young entrepreneurs striving to improve their lives.
“The legacy of my father is not only in the railways, roads or schools built during his leadership,” she said. “It lives in the hearts of Tanzanians—in the farmer cultivating his land, the teacher educating the next generation and the young person starting a business.”