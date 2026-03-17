‘Magufuli was a gift to Tanzania, his legacy lives on,’ Catholic bishop says at fifth memorial Mass

Dar es Salaam. The fifth memorial Mass for the late President John Pombe Magufuli, held today in his hometown of Chato, was marked by prayers, reflection and tributes, with the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rulenge-Ngara, Severine Niwemuguzi, describing the former leader as a gift to the nation whose legacy continues to inspire Tanzanians.

Addressing hundreds of worshippers who travelled from different parts of the country, Bishop Niwemuguzi said the gathering was not only a moment of remembrance but also a spiritual celebration of a life dedicated to service.

“We meet here not only to mourn, but to offer a spiritual sacrifice of love and gratitude. President Magufuli was a leader whose dedication, service and integrity remain a lesson for every Tanzanian,” he said.

The bishop said the Christian faith teaches that death is not the end of life, but a passage to eternity, noting that the late president’s life of discipline and devotion would continue to bear fruit through the works he left behind.

“Through our Catholic faith, we understand that life does not end at death. It continues into eternity. President Magufuli lived with faith, discipline and commitment; his passing is a gateway to eternal life, and his deeds remain with us,” he said.

Bishop Niwemuguzi highlighted the late president’s contribution to national development, citing major investments in infrastructure, education and public service as symbols of patriotism and dedication.

He mentioned the construction of bridges, ships, schools and other public projects as lasting reminders of leadership focused on the common good.

“These are not just structures; they are monuments of service, commitment and love for our country. They teach us how to build, how to serve and how to live responsibly,” he said.

He urged Tanzanians to emulate the values that defined the late president’s leadership, including integrity, discipline and commitment to the nation.

“We are here to honour him, but also to learn from his life. His actions and sacrifices for the nation are a guide. Let us live well, serve faithfully and contribute to society in ways that please God,” he said.

Quoting from the Bible, including the Book of Ecclesiasticus and the Gospel of Luke, the bishop said righteous deeds endure beyond death and continue to inspire future generations.

“Just as the saints are remembered for their service, President Magufuli’s works, guided by integrity and patriotism, will continue to inspire generations to come,” he said.

The bishop also conveyed a message of comfort to the family of the late president, including his wife, Mama Janeth Magufuli, saying the nation recognises their sacrifice and contribution.

“We pray for consolation for those who loved him and shared life with him. We honour their commitment to the nation, and we remember that the legacy of a life well lived continues to benefit all Tanzanians,” he said.

During the Mass, Bishop Niwemuguzi recalled Magufuli’s life journey from his birth in Chato on October 29, 1959, to his service as a teacher, Member of Parliament, minister and eventually President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

He said the late leader’s commitment to education, public service and national development reflected a life devoted to serving others.

“He taught us that living well is not only a personal journey, but also a contribution to the community and to the nation,” he said.

Drawing lessons from biblical figures including Samson, Noah, Abraham, Moses, Joshua and King David, the bishop said that even in times of difficulty, good intentions and faithful service can leave a lasting impact.

“Even when we stumble, God can turn our efforts into something meaningful. President Magufuli’s life reflects this truth — that integrity and dedication produce lasting results,” he said.

He called on Tanzanians to uphold unity, patriotism and mutual respect, urging both leaders and citizens to work for the common good.

“We are Tanzanians, and our responsibility is to live well, serve diligently and leave a legacy that future generations will remember,” he said.

He concluded by urging the nation to honour the late president by following the values he demonstrated in both public and private life.

“Magufuli left a path for us to follow. He showed that service, integrity and love for our country define a legacy that will never fade. Let us honour him by living with the same dedication, wisdom and care for our fellow citizens,” Bishop Niwemuguzi said.