Biashara, Azam FC ready to face strong CAF opponents

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s three representatives in the continental club championships are ready to face the challenges of their opponents in matches scheduled for tomorrow and over the weekend.

As Biashara Mara United face Al Ahly Tripoli of Libya tomorrow at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Saaam, Azam FC will be in action on Saturday against Pyramid of Egypt at the Azam Complex grounds, also in Dar es Salaam.

Simba will be play against Jwaneng Galaxy FC in the African Champions League match in Gaborone, Botswana, on Sunday.

Biashara Mara United and Azam FC will be fighting to enter the next stage of the Confederation Cup, while Simba will be vying for the Groups stage of the African Champions League.

The opponents of Biashara Mara United and Azam FC are already in the country ready for their encounters, while Simba are due to leave the country tomorrow for Botswana.

Biashara Mara United head coach Patrick Odhiambo said they have prepared well for their game, and are ready to face one of the toughest teams in Africa - adding that they have studied their opponents, and now know their techniques and tactics ahead of the match.

“All my players are in top form and are ready to face the Libyans. Basically, Al Ahly is a good team with sharp players. But, we have taken all the precautions for the match. My players have been responding well in training, and I believe they will give us good results,” said Odhiambo - adding that they are unfazed by their opponents.

“We have committed and talented players. I have been impressed by their fighting spirit in our past matches. Basically, all the mistakes we made in the past have been corrected and what remains now is for the players to deliver on the field,” he said.

In a more or less similar development, the Azam FC players are also in good shape to face Pyramid FC in another African Confederation Cup encounter. Azam’s information officer, Thabit Zakaria, said yesterday that Price Dube and three suspended players - Aggrey Morris, Mudathir Yahya and Salum Abubakari - have been ruled out of the match.

“The rest are well-prepared and, hopefully, they will do their best on their home ground,” said Zakaria.

The match is scheduled to start at 3pm local time.