Cosafa women’s title in our sight: Twiga Stars coach

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. National women’s football team (Twiga Stars) head coach Bakari Shime has admitted that although they are facing a tough assignment in the semifinal match of the Cosafa Women’s Championship tomorrow, their main goal is to win the title.

Twiga Stars finished at the top in group B after collecting nine points. The team managed to score eight goals, winning 3-0 against Zimbabwe, later 2-0 against Botswana and 3-0 against South Sudan.

Twiga Stars are yet to concede a goal in the competition. Shime said the competition is getting tougher as they are going to face strong teams that qualified for the last four stage. Apart from Tanzania, the competition hosts, South Africa, have qualified after topping group A.

South Africa, who garnered seven points, are followed by Malawi with six points.

Malawi’s six points and +2 goal-difference put them ahead of second-placed Zimbabwe (six points, +1) in group B, though they were supposed to wait and see what would happen in the group C game netween Zambia and Uganda who played yesterday.

Last year’s top scorer, Sibulele Holweni, put South Africa ahead midway through the first half, but Mozambique drew levels thanks to a header from Cidalia Cuta. South Africa were back in front just a few minutes later as Melinda Kgadiete bundled the ball home from a close range. Holweni’s second goal sealed the points for the home side.

Advertisement

Malawi battled to break down Angola in their final pool game but second-half goals from Limbikani Chikupira and Madyina Nguluwe gave them what yet could prove a vital victory.

Earlier, Zimbabwe thought they had kept themselves in the hunt for a place in the semifinals with a 3-0 victory over Botswana that took them to six points in the pool, though it would not be enough.

Zimbabwe opened the scoring through Priviledge Mupeti.