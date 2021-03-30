Gomes predicts tough match against AS Vita

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club’s head coach Didier Gomes says he will use a different tactic in what he sees as a tough encounter in their African Champions League encounter against AS Vita of DR Congo this week.

Simba need only one point (a draw) to qualify into the knockout stage of the competition while AS Vita need a win (3 points) to revive their hopes of reaching in the same stage.

Gomes said he thinks the encounter will be very tough due to the status of each team in Group A, while his primary target is to collect three points.

In Kinshasa, DRC, Simba did not play open football despite their 1-0 victory. “We will not apply the same game plan, because we are playing on home ground. My focus is to qualify while maintaining the unbeaten run in Group A. I have many options for the encounter,” he somewhat boasted.

Simba are at the top of the standings, with 10 points from four marches. The team won by 1-0 against AS Vita in the away match; won 1-0 against Al Ahly at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar - and played to a barren draw against Al Merrick of Sudan in an away match.

Simba also won 3-0 against Al Merrikh at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. AS Vita are placed third with four points from four matches. They now need victory so as to revive their hopes of reaching the knockout stage. Gomes said Simba are taking the encounter seriously and would like to accomplish their mission by winning the competition.

The Simba leadership has said its local players started match preparations yesterday while its foreign players will join the team before Thursday.

Simba’s board director and Vice Chairman, Salim ‘Try Again’ Abdallah said yesterday that eight players who were in the national football team Taifa Stars have reported at Simba’s training camp. Abdallah said others players - namely Meddie Kagere (who plays for the Rwanda national football team Amavubi), Joash Onyango (Kenya) and Zambians Clatous Chama and Larry Bwalya are expected to join the training camp today.

Luis Miquissone (who plays for Mozambique) will join the team before Thursday, while Ugandan Tadeo Lwanga will do so tomorrow.

Also in the list are Perfect Chikwende and Peter Muduhwa who featured in Zimbabwean national football team.

“We have 19 players who feature in various national football tems in African continent,” he revealed. He also said that their target is to make history in the competition - and what is good enough, is that the players are fully committed to this.

“Club leaders are performing their duties as usual, and we expect the best results. It is not going to be an easy match because AS Vita is one of the strongest teams in this competition,” said Abdallah.