Jackson Group partners with GBS to uplift boxing as a sport

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Jackson Group has partnered with Global Boxing Stars (GBS) to promote the sport to the next level of development.

The exciting strategic partnership takes off on January 29 this year during a GBS-and-Jackson Group Fight Night platform in Tanzania at the Next Door Arena in Masaki, Dar es Salaam. On that day, a Tanzanian professional boxer, Ibrahim Class, will take on a Malawian boxer who resides in South Africa, Dennis Mwale.

The GBS director Jeremy Bean said the joint platform has six events planned for the 2021 calendar, commencing with the Class-Mwale fight on January 29.

He said they will also stage events on alternate months for the year. Noting that Tanzania has been little affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, he said this makes staging such sporting events easier with a more relaxed protocol and compliance.

The 10-bout schedule on January 29 includes WBF title bouts, as well as international and pan-African bouts.

He said through Global Boxing Stars’ alliance with Manny Pacquiao Promotions and Epic Sports Entertainment, plans are afoot to deploy world titles, world title eliminators and international non-title bouts on future bills, so as to raise the profile and quality of the bills show by show.

Advertisement

“We are extremely energized by this collaborative partnership. We have alignment, a common vision - and the energy is good. Together, Global Boxing Stars and the Jackson Group seek to develop a new commercial model for Pan-African boxing - and unlock value through pooling of our networks, resources and operational capacity.

“Myself and Kelvin are marketing guys that the boxing bug has bitten. We see Pan-African boxing as a sleeping giant, and believe our partnership will pioneer a new approach that would bring about corporate partnerships with a Pan-African footprint to the table,” Bean bubbled with enthusiasm.

The new partnership has been underpinned by a common vision of the two parties, with the Jackson Group providing critical boost on the ground in Tanzania - both marketing and operational capacity, and an astute knowledge of the East African commercial landscape - while Global Boxing Stars brings with it connections to the likes of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, Epic Sports Entertainment, etc., and facilitating the deployment of high-profile bouts. GBS also brings on board international broadcast and over-the-top media services (OTT) partners.

“Jeremy and I first connected when I was doing shows with another company in Kenya, and he was producing the Pan-African boxing content for the ESPN Kwesé partnership. Now under different banners - and with what appears opportune timing - we are teaming up to position Tanzania as a new ‘Fight Mecca’ and sport tourism hub.”

Mr Bean also said that the Jackson Group and Global Boxing Stars have formed a powerful, cross-functional team.

For his part, the Jackson Group CEO, Kelvin Twissa, said “we can talk marketing and commercials to brands and sponsors. We also can talk television and production specs to broadcasters... And, now, we can talk boxing - all as a single powerful partnership unit.” Twissa also said they have included Kubrat Pulev’s younger brother Tervel, an unbeaten cruiserweight boxer from Bulgaria who will fight an opponent to be named - thus adding to the international flavour.

Other notable boxers participating in the January 29 event are heavyweight prospect Ardi Ndembo from Brazzaville, and a former Ladies WBC Silver Champion, Lolita Muzeya, from Zambia. The stage appears set for a new energy and approach to Pan-African boxing - with Tanzania providing the backdrop and this exciting partnership between Global Boxing Stars and The Jackson Group pioneering a new commercial and collaborative model.