Kagere ends Simba SC goal drought in mainland league

Dar es Salaam. Simba’s Rwandan import, Meddie Kagere, ended his team’s goal drought yesterday when he scored the winning goal against Dodoma Jiji FC in the Tanzania Mainland League match held at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

Kagere scored in the 69th minute with a powerful shot after he was set clear by Chris Mugalu. The victory is the first for Simba since the club marked its 85th anniversary at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, where they lost 1-0 to TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo).

Simba were also defeated 1-0 by their bitter rivals, Young Africans (Yanga), in the Community Shield match at the same venue and recorded a barren draw against Biashara Mara United in the opening match of the 2022 Tanzania Mainland Premier League season.

The victory means Simba lead the league table with four points from two matches while Polisi Tanzania are placed second with three points. Other teams that have so far collected three points are Namungo FC who are third, Yanga (4th), Mbeya City (5th), Mbeya Kwanza (6th), Ruvu Shooting (7th) and Dodoma Jiji FC in the eight position. Simba assistant coach Seleman Matola commended his players for the victory while admitting having faced a strong opposition from Dodoma Jiji FC.

For his part. Dodoma Jiji head coach Mbwana Makata said a red card shown to his attacking midfielder Anwary Jabir earned Simba dominance in the encounter. Jabir was booked in the 33rd minute. In Musoma, Ruvu Shooting won 1-0 over Biashara Mara United at the Karume Stadium.