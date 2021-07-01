Karia awaits approval as TFF sole candidate

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF)’s electoral committee has endorsed the football governing body’s incumbent president, Wallace Karia, to be the sole candidate ahead of TFF’s election scheduled to take place on August 7 in Tanga Region.

Karia was to be challenged by two other candidates namely Hawa Mninga and Evans Mgeusa who have been axed.

The body’s election committee vice chairman, Benjamin Karume, said Mninga and Mgeusa have been axed after failing to meet various criteria including inexperience. The decision means that Karia is now waiting for confirmation to the post for the next term from members of the TFF general meeting.

“TFF general meeting members will not vote for Karia, but to confirm him to the post as the sole candidate as per regulations governing the body’s general meeting. This is contrary to the body’s past general meetings in which its president seeking reelection was supposed to be voted for,” said Karume.

He explained that the body’s general assembly passed a clause that if it happens that there is a sole candidate for a post, the general meeting members will have to confirm the candidate and not voting.

“Karia will be confirmed to the post because he has met all the criteria governing the exercise,” he said. However, Karume said the disqualified candidates are allowed to file appeals between July 11 and 13.

Advertisement

The candidates to contest Zone number one executive committee membership are Lameck Nyambaya, Athuman Kambi and Hosseah Lugano. The zone has Dar es Salaam, Morogoro, Lindi, Coast Region and Mtwara regions.

The committee also has approved two candidates, Halid Mohamed and Zakayo Mjema to contest executive committee membership for Zone number two that has Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Manyara and Tanga regions.

The candidates to contest Zone number three executive committee membership are Abuu Sufiani, James Mhagama and Mohammed Mashango. The zone comprises regions namely Iringa, Mbeya, Njombe, Ruvuma and Songwe.

Zone number four (Dodoma, Shinyanga, Simiyu and Singida regions) has candidates Hamis Juma Kitila, Mohammed Aden and Osuri Kosuri. Zone number five (Geita, Kagera, Mara and Mwanza) has candidates, Salum Umande, ChamaVedastus, Lufano and Salum Ally Kulunge. Zone number 6 (Katavi, Kigoma, Rukwa and Tabora) has candidates, Blassy Kiondo, Issa Mrisho Bukuku and Kenneth Pesambili.