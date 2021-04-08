Mwakalebela ban in new twist as govt intervenes

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The five-year ban imposed on Young Africans’ (Yanga) Vice Chairman Frederick Mwakalebela has taken a new turn following the filing by Yanga of a complaint with the government challenging the ban by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

Recently, TFF banned Mwakalebela from involving himself in sports activities for five years allegedly for violating the Federation’s Code of Ethics.

In addition to that, TFF’s Ethics Committee also slapped a Sh5million fine on Mwakalebela ostensibly for violating TFF’s rules and regulations. Speaking on the matter yesterday, the Director of Sports Development at the ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Yusuph Singo told The Citizen that they have met with Yanga’s leaders and other stakeholders on the matter.

Singo said they did this that after reading the club’s statement in various social media websites that it was seeking permission to conduct peaceful demos against TFF’s decisions. “It is normal procedures for government to find solutions to various matters - and that’s why we met and discussed the matter with the club’s officials. Later, we will meet with TFF to hear their side of the matter in an effort to reach a consensus,” he said. Noting that there are many issues that they have discussed with different stakeholders, Singo said they will make decisions after their meeting with TFF. For his part, Yanga’s Information Officer, Hassan Bumbuli, confirmed to have submitted complaints to the government, including Mwakalebela’s ban and many other challenges regarding football activities. “There is the issue of Morrison’s contract and many others more. The government will act on the matters and give its decisions accordingly,” said Bumbuli.