Mwakinyo 13 slots up in world rankings

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s professional boxing star, Hassan Mwakinyo, has improved 13 positions in the world’s welterweight division rankings.

This is according to BoxRec that is dedicated to holding updated records of both male and female professional and amateur boxers in the world.

Mwakinyo was placed 37th when he knocked out Antonio Mayala on May 28, this year, to win the African Boxing Union (ABU) super welterweight title at the Next Door Arena in Dar es Salaam.

He is now ranked 24th out of 1,548 boxers in the world after the BoxRec rankings were released this month.

This is the top ranking for the boxer since he won his fight against England’s Sam Eggington and climbed from 158th to 16th in the 2018 super-welterweight division rankings. Thereafter, Mwakinyo experienced a sharp fall from the world rankings of the division.

The reason for the fall was said to have been caused by his failure to secure a fight as per professional boxing rules and regulations.

Another reason was said to be the coronavirus pandemic that forced many countries to be under lockdowns. Before facing Mayala in the bout organised by the Jackson Group Sports Agency, Mwakinyo was ranked 55th. Mwakinyo also holds the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Super Welterweight title. He is also the holder of the Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) and World Boxing League (WBL) Super welterweight titles. He is the only African boxer among the top 50 professional boxers out of 1,548 ranked in the world.

Mwakinyo said he still wants to move forward in the game by fighting for the world titles under major sanctioning organisations like WBC, WBA, IBF and others. “I’m inspired by my ranking and I have to prove my worth in my next fights,” said Mwakinyo. The boxer is expected to defend his ABU title against Namibian Julius Indongo on September 3 at the Ubungo Plaza.

Besides the main fight, Tonny Rashid will fight South African Bongani Mahlangu for the ABU’s super bantamweight title. Mwakinyo is currently in intensive training ahead of his title defence fight.