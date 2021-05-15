Namungo FC seek to exert revenge on Yanga in Mainland League

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Mainland Tanzania Premier League resumes today at three venues as all eyes will be on the match featuring Namungo FC and Young Africans (Yanga) in Lindi Region.

At the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro Region Mtibwa Sugar will host Tanzania Prisons in a tough encounter scheduled to start from 4pm.

Azam FC will host KMC from 7pm at the Azam Complex in the city. The three matches are very important for all the teams in order for them to improve their chances in the league standings.

Yanga are now placed second with 57 points after playing 27 matches. Victory will make them reduce the gap against defending champions Simba who are at the top with 61 points from 24 matches. Namungo FC sit 11th with 32 points from 24 games.

Namungo head coach Hemed Morocco said they are well prepared for the encounter and their target is to take revenge on the Jangwani Street giants.

Yanga won 1-0 in the Mapinduzi Cup in January this year at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar as the winning goal was scored by Zawadi Mauya.

“We seek to take revenge on Yanga as all of my players are in high morale to do their best in the encounter. It is going to be a tough match as we are aware that Yanga also target victory, ” said Morocco.

In the league, either of the teams are yet to record victory after drawing four times. Morocco said his players are well-focused on the encounter and he believes they will not let them down.

Morocco said the level of Yanga players is as the same as that of his players and that what he sees now is increased efforts by Yanga with their new coach.

Namungo FC will miss the services of two players Bigirimana Blaise and Carlos Protas, who are nursing injuries.

According to Morocco, Ghanaian striker Stephen Sey may also not play due to an ankle injury.