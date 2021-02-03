Ngorongoro play Uganda in international friendly match

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The national U-20 football team (Ngorongoro Heroes) today play against Uganda in the special build up match at the Azam Complex.

The game has been scheduled to kick-off at 7pm as both coaches of the teams have boasted to win the encounter.

Ngorongoro Heroes head coach Jamhuri “Julio” Kihwelu said all his players are ready for the game and believes they will do their best.

Kihwelu said they are taking the encounter seriously and as part of gauging the skills and strength of the Ngorongoro players before travelling to Mauritania for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

“We are aware of how strong Uganda are. It is the best test before we travel to Mauritania, we had good training and all of my players are responding well in training sessions,” said Kihwelu.

He said Ngorongoro Heroes would seek revenge on Uganda who won 4-1 in the East and Central Africa U-20 Challenge Cup held in Arusha.

Advertisement

Ngorongoro Heroes have intensified their training in preparation for the Mauritania tournament that will take place from February 14 to March 04, 2021. This will be the first edition of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations that has expanded to 12 teams instead of eight. Ngorongoro Heoes have been slotted in Group C of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana, Gambia and Morocco.

Ngorongoro Heroes will play against Ghana on Feb. 16; against Gambia on February 19 - and the final match will be against Morocco on February 22. Uganda are group A together with he host Mauritania, Cameroon and Mozambique. The team head coach Morley Byekwaso said he hopes to do well in the encounter.