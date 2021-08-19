Simba, Yanga to test players against top Moroccan clubs

By Khatimu Naheka More by this Author

Marrakesh. Football giants in the country, Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba are expected to play friendly matches against Morocco’s top flight teams.

As Young Africans are expected to play against Raja Casablanca, Simba are scheduled to face FAR Rabbat, who are currently under Simba’s former head coach Sven Vandenbroeck.

The two giant teams have camped in Morocco ahead of the next league season. Apart from preparing for the African Champions League matches, the two teams are also gearing up for the Community Shield match to be played on September 25 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Yanga will face Nigerian representatives Rivers United in the first preliminary round of the African Champions League on September 15 while Simba will start in the second preliminary round against the winner between Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana and DFC Beme Arronoissement of the Central African Republic.

The teams also are preparing for the Mainland Premier League as well as the Azam Federation Cup. Speaking with The Citizen here in Marrakesh, Yanga’s competition vice chairman, Hersi Saidi said they have planned to play two matches while in pre-season preparations.

Despite the fact that Hersi did not reveal the teams, The Citizen has the information that Raja Casablanca are one of the teams to play against Yanga, who have a special cooperation agreement with Casablanca.

Advertisement

The report said that the match may take place next week, although the team’s head coach, Nesreddine Nabi, will decide on the matter.

Meanwhile, Simba will on Saturday play against FAR Rabbat in the build-up match that will take place from 6pm Tanzanian time, according to the team’s head coach, Didier Gomes.

Gomes said they are expecting to get the real test of their players who are gearing up for the next league season.

“We have new players in our squad and we need to test them before the start of the next season.

“I am happy to see players, who are responding well in our training and hopefully they will be ready for the next season soon after our pre-season training camp,” said Gomes.