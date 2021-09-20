Six African teams to benefit from 10bet sponsorship

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Six African football clubs will benefit from the global sports betting brand ‘10bet Africa’ launched in Africa yesterday.

The clubs include Dodoma Jiji FC who are competing in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League scheduled to start on September 29 in the country. The firm has decided to support the clubs due to their commitment of developing the game development in the continent.

Other clubs - apart from Dodoma Jiji FC - are Kenya’s Talanta FC, Enyimba (Nigeria), Aduana Stars (Ghana), Red Arrows (Zambia) and Daring Club Motema Pembe of D R Congo who will work with 10bet Africa to establish and solidify their presence in Africa.

10bet Africa CEO Arthur Perry said: “We are thrilled to have formed these partnerships to support and contribute to the football industry in Africa, and it’s a major step towards achieving our main goal, which is making football fans happier all around the globe.”

But, enriching today’s football in Africa is only the beginning. 10bet already began investing in ‘African football of Tomorrow’ by supporting grassroots football. It goes without saying that there is prodigious and arguably unmatched talent in the football sport industry in Africa. Thousands of young talents don’t reach their potential due to limited coaching or facilities. 10bet has started to equip these youngsters with professional coaching and even various sports kits to grassroots teams, where the future talent for major teams lies.

Parallel to team partnership, the company is specialising in bringing exciting experiences to football fans. The passion and love for fans to their teams and players is key to 10bet, so the planned initiatives and engagement with fans is something that Africa’s sport landscape has never met before. Mr Perry concluded by saying “This is just the start. Partnering with football clubs is a strategic inception focused on knowledge-sharing and experiences-exchanging through capacity building. It is an ongoing initiative, as there are more opportunities - not only in the online betting industry, but also in developing football in Africa, taking note of iconic talents from Africa representing other countries... The likes of Samuel Chukwueze of Nigeria and Mbwana Samatta of Tanzania. These partnerships are truly a game changer.”

