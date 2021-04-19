Tanzanian swimmers invited to Cana camp in SA

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian swimmers have been invited to feature in the African Swimming Confederation (Confédération Africaine de Natation: Cana). camp in Stellenbosch, South Africa, from May 2 to 8 this year.

Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) secretary general Inviolata Itatiro said yesterday that they have received the Cana invitation, and have already inform the government through National Sports Council (NSC) and the Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC), asking for their support. Inviolata said Cana’s letter requires swimmers to arrive in South Africa on May 1 for the 7-day camp.

Cana is doing this to provide an opportunity for African swimmers to prepare for the Olympic Games scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan from July 23 to August 8.

Inviolata elaborated that the camp is part of preparations for African swimmers to improve their skills, even as it provides an opportunity to swimmers who are seeking qualifying marks for the Tokyo Games. Cana has requested national swimming federations to work in conjunction with their respective Olympic Committees (NOC) that are intending to enter athletes through the world swimming federation (Fina)’s requirement of universality should ensure that the swimmers meet the NOC requirement for selection.

“The camp will be hosted for seven days in Stellenbosch and Ghaham Hill, chair of Fina’s Coaches Commission will manage the camp,

Swimmers will be provided with the opportunity for two pool sessions per day, gym sessions and a series of lectures on various issues to assist with the preparations for the Olympics,” said Inviolata.

Apart from that, Cana will also host Fina’s Olympic Games qualifying event on May 7 and 8 to provide an opportunity for swimmers to achieve the Olympic Games qualifying standards.

“Cana will provide the financial support for accommodation and meals for two swimmers per country to participate in the camp.

“We have been requested to assist swimmers with flight costs. Countries can also send additional swimmers and coaches at their own cost to participate in the camp,” she said.