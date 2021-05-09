TFF postpones derby after Yanga boycott

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Mainland Premier League match between traditional rivals Simba and Yanga did not take place yesterday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium following a decision taken by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

The match was scheduled to start at 5pm, but TFF issued a statement around 2pm that the encounter would kick-off at 7pm following a directive given by the government. However, when asked, Sports Development Director Yusuph Singo was not ready to comment on the matter.

“I am busy, let’s communicate later,” said Singo on the phone. The decision was opposed by the Yanga leaders, who issued a statement that they would observe the scheduled time as per rules and regulations governing the league. According to section 15(10) of the league regulations, any changes of the league’s match should be made at least 24 hours before the kick-off time. “We were not involved in the decision as per procedures. So, the club management will send the team to the stadium as per the earlier schedule that shows the kick-off time is at 5pm,” said the statement.

Yanga players followed all the match procedures after entering the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium as they warmed up and later went into the changing room before getting back to the pitch at 4.15pm. Unfortunately, there were no match officials at the stadium, who could handle the match procedures and Yanga had to wait for 26 minutes before departing the venue.

Yanga’s decision was supported by their fans who attended the encounter and who also left the stadium.

Simba players warmed up around 5.30pm ahead of the rescheduled 7pm kick-off. Speaking after the incidence, TFF Competition Director Salum Madadi said they will meet tomorrow to discuss the matter and make a statement. “I cannot say anything now. Let’s wait for a decision ” said Madadi.

Meanwhile, police had to use teargas to disperse football fans at the stadium, who wanted their entrance fees back.