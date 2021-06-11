Three clubs battle for two Champions League places

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Mainland Tanzania big guns, Simba, Yanga and Azam Football Club, have renewed rivalry to secure top two positions in the Mainland Premier League in order to compete in the next edition of the African Champions League.

Mainland Tanzania is among 12 countries entitled to field two teams in the African Champions League and two other teams in the African Confederation Cup.

The three teams are fighting for the title of the Mainland Premier League. Simba are at the top with 67 points from 27 matches while Yanga are second with 61 points and Azam FC are third with 60 points.

Any team among the top three can clinch the Mainland League title as per the league standings.

So far, Simba have the big chance of winning the title if they are to win three matches and record a draw to collect 10 points.

Yanga and Azam FC will have to stretch their muscles to win the league title and feature in the African Champions League, although they have already secured the CAF slots.

The league is currently in an international break as the national football team, Taifa Stars, will face Malawi in the international friendly on Sunday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The two teams’ last appearances in the continental championships were in 2019.

As per CAF, Tanzania are placed 12th with 27.5 points, dropping Libya that held the position.

The other countries that will field four teams (two in the African Champions League and two in the African Confederation Cup) are Morocco with 173 points, Egypt (163.5 points) and Tunisia with 131 points.

Also, on the list with their points in brackets are Algeria (104), South Africa (88.5), DR Congo (75), Guinea (38), Nigeria (37.5), Zambia (35), Angola (31.5) and Sudan with 30 points.