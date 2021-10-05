Unbeaten, Twiga Stars qualify for Cosafa semis

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national women football team Twiga Stars’ attacking midfielder Stumai Athuman has joined Zambia’s Ochumba Lubandji and Botswana’s Refiloe Tholakele in the race for the Golden Boot award in the Cosafa Women Championship tournament that is currently taking place in South Africa.

Stumai scored a hatrick in yesterday’s encounter against South Sudan to join the two in the race. Twiga Stars won 3-0, with Stumai scoring in the 70th, 84th and 91st minutes of the in the encounter. Twiga Stars topped Group B after collecting 9 points from 3 matches.

The team has not conceded any goals in the competition - and faces Zambia on Thursday in a semifinal match. Other Tanzanian players who have scored two goals in the competition are Donisia Minja and Mwanahamis Omary - and join Margaret Belemu (Zambia), Cidalia Cuta (Mozambique) and Hasifah Nassuna (Uganda) in the 2-goals class. Players who have scored one goal each are Aisha Masaka (Tanzania), Zeferina Caupe (Angola), Noxolo Cesane (South Africa), Grace Chanda (Zambia), Balothanyi Johannes (Botswana), Zainab Kapanda (Malawi), Melinda Kgadiete (South Africa), Ireen Khumalo (Malawi), Yara Lima (Angola) and Cina Manue of Mozambique.

The list also includes Masego Montsho (Botswana), Esther Mukwasa (Zambia), Wezzie Mvula (Malawi), Riticia Nabbosa (Uganda), Joan Nabirye (Uganda), Sandra Nabweteme (Uganda), Rudo Neshamba (Zimbabwe), Celiwe Nkambule (Eswatini), Marjory Nyaumwe (Zimbabwe), Chieng Riek (South Sudan), Albertina Pondja (Mozambique), Lesego Radiakanyo (Botswana), Mokgabo Thanda (Botswana), Sabinah Thom (Malawi) and Mary Wilombe of Zambia.