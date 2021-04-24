What next after Fifa slaps registration ban on Simba?

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The world football governing body (Fifa) has banned Simba Sports Club from recruiting international and local players for one registration period after the club failed to pay dues to their former Ghanaian defender, Asante Kwasi.

Kwasi filed his complaint to the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) last year and his case was later dropped by Fifa’s Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC). However, a report says Kwasi and PFAG filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) and won the case.

According to PFAG’s letter, Simba were ordered to pay Kwasi 15 percent interest on the amount of $11,000 as from August 2019 until October 10, 2019, which corresponds to the amount of $248. Simba were also ordered to pay the player a further amount of $4,248, but the club failed to implement the directives which resulted in the ruling.

The decision means Simba are not allowed to recruit international and local players for one transfer window effective from next season. When sought over the phone for a clarification, Simba Chief Executive Officer Barbara Gonzalez did not respond to The Citizen’s phone call while the team’s lawyer, Mhina Mhina, said they were yet to get the information.

“I am just reading it on social media. Basically, I am yet to get the letter (ruling). May be other officials of the club; call me later if I would be in a good position to clarify the matter,” said Mhina. However, when contacted later, Mhina said he was yet to be informed about the matter. Speaking on the matter, a famous lawyer in the country, Mwita Waisaka, suggested that the only way that Simba can do is to seek a review of the ruling from Caf. Waisaka, also the chairman of the Ethics Committee of the Tanzania Football Federation, said the CAS decision is final, but added they can apply for the ruling’s review if they have the reason to do so.

“If they do have the reason to do so, then they can ask for a review of the ruling and if not, they have to accept the decision made,” said Waisaka.

Meanwhile, defending champions, Simba today confront Gwambina FC in the ongoing Mainland Tanzania Premier League at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza Region.

This is Simba’s chance to go top in the league standings, if they would record victory in the encounter. Simba are placed second with 55 points and victory would make them collect 58 points and leapfrog their rivals, Yanga, who have bagged 57 points.

Simba have played 23 duels while Yanga 26. Gwambina head coach Mohamed Badry said they target victory in order to regain their winning tempo in the league’s matches.