Yanga, Azam face challenging Mainland League duels today

Dar es Salaam. Mainland Tanzania Premier League continues today for the league big guns, Young Africans (Yanga) and Azam FC facing huge task in different venues.

As Yanga, who are the defending champions, will meet Mtibwa Sugar at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium from 7pm, Azam FC will be away facing acidic test of Mbeya City FC at the Sokoine Stadium from 4pm.

Yanga and Mtibwa Sugar have each garnered seven points after winning two matches and draw once since the league commencement on August 15.

However, Mtibwa Sugar are placed in second due to good average in goal differences.

Mtibwa Sugar have managed to collect seven goals while conceding four and Yanga apart from collecting seven points, the Jangwani Street boys have scored six goals while conceding three.

As per league standing, Simba managed to dominate the top position of the league standing with seven points while collecting seven goals and conceding two.

Records for the two sides show that Yanga won all the matches in the last two seasons.

In the last season, Yanga managed to record 2-0 victory at the Manungu Complex and later won 1-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium during the climax of the Mainland Tanzania Premier League.

In the 2020/2021 league season, Yanga won 1-0 at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro Region before recording 1-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Match is crucial for the two teams as each target to maintain their unbeaten run in the league.

Yanga’s head coach Nasreddine Nabi said all players were ready to face tough challenges from Mtibwa Sugar in the encounter and he was optimistic his boys would continue with their unbeaten run.

“Our main target is to win the encounter and continue with our unbeaten run in the league.

It is going to be challenging encounter as Mtibwa Sugar have come different in this season,” said Nabi.

Mtibwa Sugar head coach Salum Mayanga said players’ morale was very high and he believes that his boys would fight with all their strength to secure victory in the encounter.

“It is open fact that we are facing the defending champions and we have to be very keen all the time. We are well prepared ahead of the duel and we are not afraid,” said Mayanga.

Meanwhile, Azam FC new head coach Dennis Lavagne today starts his task for the team in the encounter against Mbeya City.

Lavagne replaced Abdihamid Moalin who had agreed to part ways with the team due to the unsatisfactory performance of the Chamazi-based Ice Cream Makers in the on going league.

Azam FC are now placed sixth in the league standing with five points from three matches while Mbeya City are placed seventh with four points from three matches.

Mbeya City also need victory in the encounter hoping to utilise the home ground advantage.