3 Lessons we Learned from the Euros

The Euros have come and gone, and little in world football attracts as much interest, anticipation and excitement. The 2020 Euros (which the Euros were named despite the fixtures being

played in 2021) delivered some of the most exciting football in recent history, yet also left fans and pundits alike with some lessons that they can take forward.

Below are some lessons we all learned from one of the most entertaining displays in recent world footballing history.



...Life is Bigger than Football



While many football fans were expecting drama, few were expecting the harsh reality of life’s fickle nature being displayed in Denmark’s opening game against Finland. In the 42nd minute of the cagey encounter, Danish superstar Christian Eriksen collapsed while receiving a throw-in, and it was later reported the player had suffered cardiac arrest.

The harrowing scenes of a player who has become adored by all who love football collapsing and on the brink of death was enough to make many realise that while football is one of the

world’s most anticipated, viewed and followed sports, with stars that are lauded as gods, it will still always play second fiddle to life.

The event sparked controversy in the footballing community, as UEFA urged the game to continue after Eriksen was secured and transported out of the stadium and to the closest

medical facility. Denmark inevitably went on to succumb to the Finns, after having to watch one

of their biggest stars fight for his life.

The Danes went on to have an incredible competition. Despite a loss to Belgium in the group,

they managed to qualify to the round of 16, and go as far as the semi finals. They lost to runners up England, in what was another controversial encounter filled with a poor display from the

English faithful.

The Eriksen event taught us that while life is bigger than football, out of tragedy can come triumph, shown both by the Danish national football team, and by Eriksen’s recovery.



...Has Football Ever Been “Home”?



When England qualifies for an international tournament, there is a certain phrase that begins to

be thrown around by fans more than it arguably should… “it’s coming home”. The phrase refers to the English national football team receiving a trophy and bringing it “home”, suggesting the

sport of football originated in England.

Going back to the Danish, when asked in an interview about what the Danish national team would do to prevent it from “coming home”, Kaspar Schmeichel (Denmark goalkeeper, and goalkeeper for Leicester city in the Premier League) responded with, “has it ever been home?”.

This humorous line was more than funny, as it rang true. The English national football team last won a world cup in 1966, and has never gone on to win a Euros title. It is true that England were amongst the favourites to win the competition, based on statistics from bookmakers from all around the world, from online betting platforms in South Africa to betting sites in Australia, however, do the english have the right to mention the phrase “it’s coming home”?

Many would argue otherwise, but it would be best not to ask an Englishman about this.

...Football Fans need to Change



As you by now well know, the English had a great tournament. They conceded only 2 goals,

went on to be unbeaten until the final, and had one of the best chances to go on and “bring it home”. After a tooth and nail battle with the Italians lasting 120 minutes of open play, it was

decided that the fate of the Euros title would be determined by penalties.

It just so happens that the 3 English players to have missed penalties in the deciding shootout happened to be people of colour, and were as a result subjected to large amounts of hate speech, racism, and even death threats.

If football is to move forward, fans need to be held accountable for their actions. Racism has no place in the world, and the turncoat nature of fans when they’re countrymen slip up has no room in the game today.

Social Media outlets need to be doing more to ensure that fans are prevented from writing and posting hateful and racist posts, but more so, fans need to understand that footballers are

people. They are not immune to hateful comments, and they make honest mistakes.



Football fans need to change.