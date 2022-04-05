A test of ‘Pirates’ for Simba in the CAF Confederation Cup

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Simba Sports Club have been drawn against South Africa’s Orlando Pirates in the TotalEnergies Caf Confederation Cup quarter finals after they finished second in their group stage on Sunday night.

This is the second year in row that the Msimbazi side is drawn against a South African team after they faced Kaizer Chiefs in the Champions League quarter finals in 2021. Simba lost by 4-3 goal aggregate.

Simba will host the first leg at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Elsewhere, Al Masry of Egypt will face Morocco’s RS Berkane, Libya’s Al Ittihad and Ahli Tripoli lock horns against each other while Pyramids take on TP Mazembe.

The draw

Simba (Tanzania) vs Orlando Pirates (RSA)

Al Masry (Egypt) vs RS Berkane (Morocco)

Al Ittihad (Libya) vs Ahli Tripoli (Libya)

Pyramids (Egypt) vs TP Mazembe (DR Congo)