Berkane upset Wydad to lift CAF Super Cup a first time

Rabat. Renaissance Berkane upset Wydad Casablanca 2-0 on Saturday in an all-Moroccan CAF Super Cup match in Rabat.

Charki el Bahri nodded the CAF Confederation Cup title-holders in front on 32 minutes and converted a 71st-minute penalty to double the lead.

CAF Champions League title-holders Wydad had been expected to continue a trend of victories in the annual match for the winners of the premier African club competition.

Wydad have featured in the Super Cup four times and this was their third defeat while Berkane succeeded at the second attempt after losing on their debut.

Berkane are the 16th side to win a competition that has been dominated by Egyptian club Al Ahly with eight victories from 10 appearances.

Renaissance, based in the northeastern citrus growing region of Morocco, appeared hungrier for success from the kick-off and took a deserved lead.

A perfectly placed cross from Hamza el Moussaoui found El Bahri unmarked, and his glancing header flew across goalkeeper Ahmed Tagnaouti and landed in the far corner of the net.

El Moudane struck his penalty into the middle of the goal as Tagnaouti dived to his right after the spot kick was awarded for a foul on Congolese Chadrack Lukombe by Amine Aboulfath.

The referee later overruled decisions to award both Wydad and Berkane penalties after reviewing the incidents at a touchline VAR monitor.

Both clubs begin their title defences in October -- Wydad against Rivers United of Nigeria or Watanga of Liberia and Berkane against Kwara United of Nigeria or AS Douanes of Niger.