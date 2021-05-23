Brave Simba go down fighting against Kaizer Chiefs

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s representatives in the African Champions League, Simba, bowed out of CAF Champions League despite putting up a spirited fight that saw them beat Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.

Simba were eliminated on 4-3 goal aggregate.

This is the third time that Simba have fail to qualify for the semi-finals of the competition. The first time was in the 2003 season and the second in the 2018/2019 season.

Simba will now set their sights on local assignments including the Mainland Tanzania Premier League and the Azam Sports Federation Cup.

The first leg of the semi final of the Caf Champions league will be held between June 18 and 19 while the second leg between June 25 and 26.

Kaizer Chiefs who head into the semis for the first time will meet Wydad Casablanca, whereas Al-Ahly who saw off South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns with face Tunisian side Esperance

Advertisement

Simba will have themselves to blame for having failed to eliminate Kaizer Chiefs. They failed to utilize several scoring chances in the encounter, with John Bocco and Chris Mugalu failing to convert at point blank in the first half.

Simba’s goals were scored by John Bocco (two goals) in the 24th and 56th minutes and Clatous Chama in the 86th minute.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma made commendable saves in a game that was dominated by Simba (63 per cent of the possession with 30 goal attempts).

The South African side restricted themselves to the defences as they attempted to manage the game relying of the four goal cushion with sporadic counter attacks.

However, Simba’s defence, under Pascal Wawa, Joash Onyango, Mohamed Hussein and Shomari Kapombe, stood firm to repel the counterattacks.

Simba head coach Didier Gomes had to make a forced change in the mid of the game, after Joash Onyango and Thadeo Lwanga collided.

He brought in Kennedy Juma, Erasto Nyoni whereas Bernard Morrison was brought in to replace Muzamiru Yassin .

The changes altered the pace of the game while Simba continued to dominate , missing various scoring chances.

After conceding the second goal, Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt had to technically substitute Samir Nurkovic and Lebogang Manyama in the 60th and brought in Willard Katsande and Teddy Akumu.

Hunt also substituted Ngabulo Blom in the 72nd and his position replaced by Kearyn Baccus. The changes helped the team to defend well.

Meanwhile, the tournament defending champions, Al Ahly of Egypt, have qualified for the semifinals after a 1-1 draw against Mamelod Sundown of South Africa.

Al Ahly have qualified on 3-1 goal aggregates following their 2-0 victory in the first leg held in Cairo, Egypt, one week ago.