CAF General Assembly a boon for Tanzanian football: Premier

Arusha. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said the African football governing body (CAF) General Assembly will give Tanzania an opportunity to host major football competitions.

The Premier said this during the opening ceremony of the meeting at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC) yesterday.

In his speech, Mr Majaliwa said Tanzania has been given the honour to host one of the important football meeting that also promotes Tanzania outside its boarders while attracting tourists.

“I believe the CAF general assembly will pave the way for Tanzania to host other CAF and FIFA competitions. We have conducive environment of hosting competitions,” he said.

Mr Majaliwa explained that through the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), the country has good relations with CAF as well as FIFA and has been a springboard to encourage and strengthen the development of the game in the country and the entire East African region.

“The construction of two sports centres in the country under TFF in the cities of Tanga and Dar es Salaam is an example of good relations and we are very grateful to FIFA for that investment,” said Majaliwa.

He added that it is Tanzania’s expectation that FIFA will continue to design many projects to develop football in developing countries like Tanzania that have been facing soccer infrastructure challenges.

He said Tanzania is already on the course of strengthening its relations with FIFA and its CAF members.

“The African schools football programme that you started is the right way of long-term investment and development of football in Africa,” he said.





FIFA to improve Afcon

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said under his leadership he will make sure the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) becomes the strongest and biggest competitions in the world.

Speaking at the CAF General Assembly, Infantino said through his leadership, Africa will organize major competitions which will also be supervised by FIFA.

He explained that the plan of strengthening Afcon was underway and will make African football teams to be very competitive and strong.

“Africa has a lot of talents, they have players who are playing in major tournaments and in biggest clubs in Europe and other parts of the world.

So it is time to continue to give strength to African football” said Infantino.

Infantino also praised the city of Arusha, which has hosted the CAF meeting due to its good environment and weather, and made it clear that this is the second time he is coming to Tanzania.

CAF Members to vote for Infantino

CAF members have agreed to support FIFA Infantino in the next general election.

The members agreed to this at the CAF General Assembly where at least 156 delegates from 52 CAF member countries attended.

The meeting was attended by more than 400 people from various countries among them was the FIFA President and the President of Qatar Football (QFA), Sheikh Ahmad Thani, the Tanzania Prime Minister and many others.





CAF’s plan on African football

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has said that his body’s plan is to make the African football attain the highest development like other continents.

He said that African football must grow with great competition as it is the case for others whereas leaders must fight for it.