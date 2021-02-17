CAF orders Namungo cup ties played in Tanzania after Covid-19 testing controversy

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania representative in the CAF Confederation Cup, Namungo FC will now play two matches against Angola’s Primeiro de Agosto in Tanzania.

The two matches have been scheduled to take place before February 26 according to the statement issued by Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

TFF said that they have been received directive from Caf about the match and they are now planning for the dates.

Earlier CAF cancelled the game which was scheduled to take place at Estadion da Cidadela in Luanda due after the country’s authority to put in quarantine three players and one official of Namungo after they allegedly testing positive for the Coronavirus on arrival in Luanda.

The three players and officials are yet to return in the country while the entire team arrived on Tuesday February 16 at night.

The move of being put under quarantine by the Angolan authorities was boycotted by the team players and officials.

Advertisement

Angola’s authority later used the army to forcefully move the players to the outskirts of Luanda contrary to CAF regulations.

TFF statement said that CAF has recognised that Agosto were not involved in the issue and has therefore ordered that both ties of the match be played in Tanzania.



