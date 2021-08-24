CAS to rule on Bernard Morrison saga with Yanga today

By Lilian Mukulu More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is on Tuesday set to give its ruling on a case filed by Young Africans (Yanga) against Bernard Morrison.

Yanga filed case against Morrison opposing the decision by TFF’s Legal, Ethics and Players’ Status Committee which ruled that Morrison was free agent due to contractual reasons.

The Ghanaian attacking midfielder was later allowed to join the eventual champions Simba.

Later CAS made hearing and promised to give its verdict between August 8 and 24.

The case number CAS/2929/A/739 is under Judge Patrick Stewart from England.

Morrison joined Tanzania giants as a free agent player on a six month contract.