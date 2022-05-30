Coastal Union to face Yanga in Azam Federation Cup final

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Arusha. Coastal Union of Tanga will now face Yanga in the Azam Federation Cup final following their 6-5 victory on penalties against Azam FC at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium yesterday.

Coastal Union and Yanga will face off on July 2 at the same venues according to Tanzania Football Federation fixture.

This is the first time for Coastal Union to qualify into the Azam Federation Cup final in the history.

The teams finished 120 minutes with the barren draw and as per regulations of the competitions, penalties followed to pick the winner.

The winner of the tournament also known as FA Cup, will represent the country in the Africa Confederation Cup. They will also get Sh50 million from.

Coastal Union scored their penalties through Muhsin Makame, Aman Kyata, Pascal Kitenge, Abdul Suleiman Sopu, William Jeremia and Mubaraka Kamchia.

The team’s left back defender Miraj Hassan missed his penalty.

Azam FC scored penalties through Rogers Kola, Bruce Kangwa, Never Tigere, Aggrey Morris and Idrisa Mbombo. Lusajo Mwaikenda and Charles Zulu missed their penalties.

Coastal Union head coach Juma Mgunda commended his players for the victory and promised to make new history in the competition. Mgunda said his players played well in the encounter and were supposed to win the match during regulation time.

“I have young players who are now gaining experiences in the competition. They lacked with concentration and that why they missed many clear scoring chances. I am going to work on it and believe we will win the trophy, “said Mgunda.

He said he will use the remaining time to prepare the players ahead of the match as well as in the ongoing Mainland Tanzania Premier League alias NBC Premier League.

Azam FC head coach Abdulhamid Moalin commended Coastal Union for the victory and now turn focus on the NBC Premier League.