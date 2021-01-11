Confirmed: Clautous Chama has signed a three-year contract with Simba

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. After protracted negations that threatened to breakdown at a certain point, Simba SC’s attacking midfielder Clatous Chota Chama has extended his contract with the Vodacom Premier League defending champions.

This comes after Simba’s spokesperson Haji Manara posted pictures on Simba’s Instagram account showing the Zambia national putting pen on the dotted line.

In the photos, Chama is seen with Dewji and the Chief Executive, Babara Gonzalez, Dewji's personal adviser, Crescentius Magori wrote "There are questions we were asked why there are no pictures of Clatous Chama signing a new Simba contract?"

Chama is currently on a break in Zambia while Simba are in Zanzibar for the Mapinduzi Cup where they face Namungo after beating Mtibwa Sugar yesterday 2-0.

The latest developments confirms what Board of Directors chairman Mohamed Dewji said at a press conference last year that Chama had signed a three-year contract.

With the pictures trending on social media, it now puts to rest rumours of the talented midfielder leaving the Msimbazi giants.