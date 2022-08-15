CRDB Bank Marathon raises Sh470 million for health services

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The 2022 CRDB Marathon held in Dar es Salaam yesterday raised Sh470 million that will support children suffering from heart diseases and women with risky pregnancies at the Comprehensive Community Based Rehabilitation in Tanzania (CCBRT) Hospital and Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI).

The guest of honour at the marathon which began at 5am at the Green ground in Oysterbay, and which attracted over 6,000 participants, was Vice President Philip Mpango. He participated in the 5km fun run and at the end of the event presented a symbolic cheque for Sh250 million to JKCI acting managing director Delila Kimambo, and a symbolic cheque for Sh220 million to CCBRT managing director Brenda Msangi.

Also in attendance was Retired President Jakaya Kikwete who flagged off the 5km fun run from the Green ground to Tanzanite Bridge. Others were deputy speaker Mussa Azan Zungu, CRDB board chairman Ally Lay, and the bank’s managing director Abdulmajid Nsekela.

The CRDB Marathon was organised in partnership with Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) and other partners.

Speaking at the event, MCL managing director Bakari Machumu said the media company is honoured to have participated in the 2022 CRDB marathon as a sponsor.

“Our concerted efforts help to bring a smile to Tanzanians, as CRDB’s slogan states, but also, when we (MCL) play a role in raising money so that Tanzanians in need of medical services can gain access to the facilities we are living our company slogan which says “Empowering the nation,” said Machumu.

The race saw Kenya runners dominate both the full marathon (42 km) and half marathon.

Samwel Mailu, Bernard Matheka and Panuel Mkungo won the top three prizes for men in the half-marathon, while Agnes Ngolo won the top prize in the women’s race, with Lilian Jepkemboi finishing third.

In the men’s marathon, Joseph Chengo emerged the winner in 2:14:51 followed by Paulo Eyamae and Elias Kemboi. Tanzanian Marco Joseph took fourth place in 02:16:11.

In the women’s race, Sharon Jemtai won the gold medal in 02:33:47 followed by Truphena Chepchirchir, also from Kenya, and Tanzanian Njelina John completing the top three in 02:35:17.

CRDB Bank spent sh100 million in awarding the winners.