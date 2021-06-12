Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland is suspended after Christian Eriksen collapses

By Agencies More by this Author

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed during his side's Euro 2020 clash with Finland and received urgent CPR treatment on the pitch in distressing scenes.

The Inter Milan midfielder collapsed as a throw-in was taken towards him near the end of the first half at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, with medical staff being called onto the pitch immediately.

The medical staff performed regular CPR on Eriksen, with his distraught Denmark team-mates left in tears as the procedures were taking place. The 29-year-old was carried off the pitch in a moving stretcher with oxygen attached to his mouth just after 6pm.

Eriksen's wife Sabrina Kvist was seen in floods of tears and was consoled by Denmark players as she rushed on to the Copenhagen pitch. AFP

English referee Anthony Taylor also looked shocked following the incident, with supporters from both teams in the stadium visibly upset as well.

Denmark players immediately hauled themselves around Eriksen and the medical staff while the 29-year-old was receiving the treatment.

The midfielder's wife - Sabrina Kvist - was seen crying on the touchline as she rushed down to the pitch along with several other Danish supporters inside the stadium.

Christian Eriksen was seen taken off the pitch wearing oxygen and supported by urgent medical staff. AFP

Danish supporters were also seen in tears while Eriksen was receiving urgent treatment. The match in Copenhagen was postponed just after 6pm.

BBC commentator Jonathan Pearce said: ‘The pictures you are seeing here in the Parken Stadium in Denmark are terrible.

'What has happened is Christian Eriksen just dropped to the ground. Immediately you could see it was a terrible situation. The players of both sides summoned medical help, the referee was quick to react. The crowd is doing their best to rally their fallen hero.'

More to follow.



