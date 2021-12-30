Dodoma Jiji FC vows to shine against Yanga in league duel

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. As the Mainland Tanzania Premier League continues today, the Dodoma Jiji Football Club head coach, Mbwana Makata, has said that he is not intimidated by the league’s leaders, Young Africans SC (Yanga).

Namungo FC will today host Biashara United Mara at the Ilulu Stadium in Lindi Region, an encounter that is expected to be tough This is if only because the two teams lost their previous matches. Biashara United Mara lost 2-1 to Yanga, while Namungo FC lost with the same margin to Dodoma Jiji FC at the Ilulu Stadium.

Speaking to The Citizen, Makata said they know that the match will be tough. But, they are out and out to prove their worth and against one of the football giants in the country.

Makata said his players are doing well in the training, and are more than able, willing and ready to show their commitment against Yanga who are at the top of the league’s standing with 26 points - and are yet to lose a match this season.

“We know that it will not be an easy match for us. But we are looking to recording good results. We are being sponsored by 10 Bet Tanzania,” a clearly confident Makata said. Dodoma Jiji are currently placed sixth in the league after collecting 16 points from 10 matches.

For his part, the 10 Bet Tanzania marketing Officer, Mr George Abdulrahman, challenged the players to fight hard in the encounter, especially considering that they are playing a tough team in the league.

But, he counselled them not play under pressure simple to record exceptionally good results.

He said they are proud to be supporting the club, and are so far satisfied with the club’s performance in the league. Abdulrahman also said that their task is to invest in talents, and what Dodoma Jiji have done so far is commendable. Apart from Dodoma Jiji, 10 Betalso sponsors five other African football clubs, include Kenya’s Talanta FC, Enyimba (Nigeria), Aduana Stars (Ghana), Red Arrows (Zambia) and Daring Club Motema Pembe of DR Congo.